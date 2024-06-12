P3-M suspected shabu seized

The Southern Police District (SPD) announced a successful anti-drug operation this week, highlighting its commitment to stamping out illegal narcotics in the region.

SPD director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete said the force conducted 51 targeted operations across the Southern Metro area between 5 and 11 June 2024, resulting in the arrest of 78 individuals.

Authorities seized significant quantities of illegal drugs during the raids, including 459.19 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine), 27.7 grams of marijuana, and .78 grams of kush, with a combined estimated value of P3,126,986.

“These successful operations underscore the SPD’s unwavering determination to eradicate illegal drugs from our communities,” Rosete said in a statement.

The SPD expressed gratitude to the community for its ongoing support and cooperation in the fight against drugs.

“Together, we can create a safer and more prosperous future for all residents of the Southern Metro,” Rosete added.