NPC energizes Turtle Islands

TURTLE ISLANDS, Tawi-Tawi — Officials from the National Power Corporation (NPC) led the energization and switch-on ceremony of three units of 50-kilowatt Modular Diesel Generating sets that can provide electricity to at least 1,000 households in Taganak Island in Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi province.

Yahcob H. Darayan, department manager of NPC Small Power Utilities Group-Mindanao Operations Department (SPUG-MOD), said yesterday provincial and local government officials graced the activity held at Taganak Hill in Barangay Likud Bakkao in Taganak Island on Tuesday.

This is the first time the town’s people will experience electricity provided to them by the government.

Residents of the islands have been living in “limbo” for the past years as no electricity was made available by the government in the town.

The three Units of Modular Diesel Generating Sets cost NPC some P22.63 million while the distribution of electrical lines was provided by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Darayan said, “The three units of 50-kilowatt Modular Diesel Generating sets are capable of generating 150 kilowatts that can supply electricity to 700 to 1,000 households on the island.”

For all islands that have houses, NPC will provide electricity and in Tawi-Tawi province the last town to be energized is the Sapa-Sapa municipality, Darayan said.