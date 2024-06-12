Micaela Santos kabado kay John Arcilla

Bilang Danica Sagrado sa bagong teleserye ng ABS-CBN na “Pamilya Sagrado,” kinabahan si Micaela Santos sa mga eksena niya with John Arcilla.
“At first kinakabahan ako. I know naman how good he is at acting. Pero I was happy because I got to learn a lot from him from all the scenes we’ve done. I’ve become comfortable na working with him,” say ni Micaela
Challenging ang role ni Micaela sa series dahil doble-kara siya.
“She’s very two-faced. I’m excited to show two different sides of her. I’m excited for the outcome. I’m excited to see people’s reaction,” chika ng dalaga.
Aniya, marami ang makaka-relate sa “Pamilya Sagrado” dahil ito ay napapanahon.
“’Pamilya Sagrado’ as a whole, it touches a lof of real-life experiences, real-life stories. It can spread awareness about a lot of happenings in the world. So, it’s very interesting,” say pa ni Micaela.
Pinangungunahan ni Piolo Pascual, Grae Fernandez at Kyle Echarri, tampok din sa “Pamilya Sagrado” sina Tirso Cruz III, Shaina Magdayao, Mylene Dizon, Daniela Stranner, Joel Torre, Rosanna Roces, Aiko Melendez, Jeremiah Lisbo, Alyana Angeles, Emilio Daez, Austin Cabatana, River Joseph, Ron Angeles, Dustin Mayores, JC Galano, Rocky Labayen, John Joven Uy, Valentino Jaafar, Miggs Cuaderno, Mark Manicad, and Iana Bernardez.
Ang “Pamilya Sagrado” ay nasa direksyon nina Law Fajardo and Andoy Ranay.