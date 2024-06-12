Micaela Santos kabado kay John Arcilla

Bilang Danica Sagrado sa bagong teleserye ng ABS-CBN na “Pamilya Sagrado,” kinabahan si Micaela Santos sa mga eksena niya with John Arcilla.

“At first kinakabahan ako. I know naman how good he is at acting. Pero I was happy because I got to learn a lot from him from all the scenes we’ve done. I’ve become comfortable na working with him,” say ni Micaela

Challenging ang role ni Micaela sa series dahil doble-kara siya.

“She’s very two-faced. I’m excited to show two different sides of her. I’m excited for the outcome. I’m excited to see people’s reaction,” chika ng dalaga.