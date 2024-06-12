Metro LGUs celebrate Independence Day

The local government of Pasig City has encouraged its residents to honor the country’s heroes by continuing the fight for freedom during the commemoration of the Philippines’ 126th Independence Day celebrations.

In a statement, Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. called on the city’s residents to be one with the nation in helping to defend the country as he also urged his constituents to learn the lessons from the past and draw inspiration from the sacrifices rendered by our heroes.

“As Pasigueños, we carry the legacy of courage and enthusiasm of the Pasigueños who fought for our freedom,” Jaworski said. “We must learn a lesson from our heroes and continue to protect our freedom.”

He also cited the life of Pasig’s local hero General Valentin A. Cruz, a resident of barrio San Nicolas, who was a Katipunan leader that led an uprising and one of the first major victories of the Katipuneros against the Spanish forces.

Over at Marikina City, the local government has partnered with SM City Marikina as they launched a job fair in celebration of Independence Day.

According to Marikina City First District Representative Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro, 12 applicants in Marikina’s Araw ng Kalayaan Job Fair were hired on the spot in the first two hours.

The first five hired-on-the-spot applicants received P2,000 each from the lawmaker.

Teodoro said that she understands the predicament of new hires who need startup allowance for their job requirements as they start a new life as productive parts of society.

Meantime, 47 companies participated in this year’s job fair and of the total firms, five are overseas recruitment agencies.

According to Teodoro, Marikina’s initiative of conducting a job fair during the celebration of the country’s Independence Day seeks to liberate Marikina residents from the chains of poverty by providing them with jobs.