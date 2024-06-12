McIlroy, wife eye ‘new beginning’

PINEHURST, North Carolina (AFP) — Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have called off their divorce and are looking forward to “a new beginning,” the golfer told The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

McIlroy filed divorce papers to end the seven-year marriage last month, on the eve of the PGA Championship.

But ahead of this week’s US Open, the third major of the season, the Northern Irishman said there had been a change of heart.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game, the world number three told the newspaper,” McIlroy said.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

Erica Stoll was working for the PGA of America when she met McIlroy in 2012 at the Ryder Cup.

They began dating in 2015, becoming engaged in December that year while on holiday in Paris and marrying in April 2017 at an Irish castle.

Their daughter, Poppy, was born in 2020.

Four-time major winner McIlroy previously dated Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

They were engaged on 31 December 2013, but McIlroy announced in May 2014 that he had ended the engagement.