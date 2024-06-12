Marcos urges Filipinos to defend freedom vs modern threats

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday encouraged Filipinos to stand strong against the threats and challenges confronting the nation, emphasizing the importance of preserving the hard-earned freedom they enjoy.

In a video message on the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence, Marcos urged Filipinos to work together to face the challenges of modern times.

“As heirs of the freedom we enjoy today, it is the duty of each one of us to safeguard it and ensure that we will never again be swayed by threats of intimidation, invasion, and oppression,” he said in Filipino.

“As we face the challenges of modern times, may we strengthen not only our courage but also our unity and cooperation,” he added.

Marcos said that Filipinos should show the world that true power lies not in strength or wealth but in the purpose of their fight and love for their country.

He said the Filipino people should keep fighting and defending what is rightfully theirs as their ancestors never cowered during the war.

“Our ancestors did not back down from war, so we will not turn away from our duty to defend our territory. Let’s show the world that true power is not measured by strength or wealth, but by the true meaning and righteousness of our cause, the fervor of our love for the country, and the unwavering unity of our people,” Marcos said.

While the President did not mention any country, his remarks came amid heightened maritime tensions between the Philippines and China.

China has been intruding into Philippine waters to assert its claim over most of the South China Sea, including areas of the West Philippine Sea, based on its so-called 10-dash line.

In a separate Independence Day message, Marcos lauded Filipinos’ resolve to be united in defending the freedom that was fought for by their ancestors.

“A century and a quarter have passed since we unshackled the chains of subjugation yet the fervor of nationalism persistently burns brightly in each of us today. We stand united as ever, upholding with pride the hard-earned liberty bequeathed to us by our forebears,” Marcos said.

He said Filipinos should embody the spirit of Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) and encouraged the public to contribute to the country’s progress in their unique ways.

Marcos led the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument to mark the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence. Joining him were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their sons, Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos and William Vincent Marcos.

Diplomatic officials also attended the ceremony, including Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson.

In Davao City, Vice President Sara Duterte called for a meaningful commemoration of Independence Day.

“This day is a remembrance and recognition of our heroes, of all their sacrifices for our freedom and independence,” Duterte said.

“It is also a reminder to us to continue to work together and unite towards a strong, peaceful, and a prosperous country.”