Marcos tells Pinoys to defend freedom against modern threats

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos on Wednesday not to succumb to threats and challenges that the country faces and safeguard their hard-won freedom.

In his 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence video message, Marcos told the Filipinos to work together to face the challenges of modern times.

"As heirs of the freedom we enjoy today, it is the duty of each one of us to safeguard it and ensure that we will never again be swayed by threats of intimidation, invasion, and oppression," Marcos said in Filipino.

"As we face the challenges of modern times, may we strengthen not only our courage but also our unity and cooperation," Marcos added.

In his separate message for the 126th Independence Day, Marcos lauded Filipinos' resolve to be united in defending the freedom that was fought for by their ancestors.

"A century and a quarter have passed since we unshackled the chains of subjugation yet the fervor of nationalism persistently burns brightly in each of us today. We stand united as ever, upholding with pride the hard-earned liberty bequeathed to us by our forebears,” Marcos said.

Marcos Jr. also said that Filipinos should embody the spirit of Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) and encouraged the public to contribute to the country's progress in their unique ways.

"Let us use our wisdom and diligence in every task and, most importantly, be humble, patriotic, and honorable at all times," he added.

Marcos spearheaded the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at the Rizal Monument to mark the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence. Joining him were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their sons, Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos and William Vincent Marcos.

Diplomatic officials also attended the ceremony, including Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

In July last year, the Marcos administration launched the Bagong Pilipinas campaign, introducing a new brand of governance and leadership aimed at implementing an "all-inclusive plan for economic and social transformation."

According to a memorandum circular signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on July 3, 2023, Bagong Pilipinas is defined by a "principled, accountable, and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society, whose common objective is to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino."