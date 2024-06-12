Marcos tells Filipinos to demonstrate true power beyond wealth, strength

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said that Filipinos should show the world that true power lies not in strength or wealth but in the purpose of their fight and love for their country.

During the country's 126th Independence Day celebration in Manila, Marcos said the Filipino people should keep fighting and defending what is rightfully theirs as their ancestors never cowered during the war.

"Our ancestors did not back down from war, so we will not turn away from our duty to defend our territory. Let's show the world that true power is not measured by strength or wealth, but by the true meaning and righteousness of our cause, the fervor of our love for the country, and the unwavering unity of our people," Marcos said.

Marcos never mentioned any country during his 126th Independence Day speeches. But his administration has consistently condemned China's extensive claims in the South China Sea, particularly in areas within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

In his speech, Marcos Jr. urged the youth to draw lessons from history and uphold the independence achieved as the Filipino heroes were able to free the nation from its colonizers.

"The freedom we have is nurtured, guarded, and defended. If we neglect it even for a moment, it can easily vanish and be taken away. It is a challenge to continuously fight for our freedom. Hence, as we celebrate here, we pay tribute to all who fought for our independence, our right as a free nation," Marcos said.

This wasn't the initial instance where Marcos Jr. publicly stated his refusal to concede to China despite the ongoing aggression of Asia's wealthiest nations in the vital waterway.

During the 2024 IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Marcos emphasized that the Philippines' territorial claims are grounded in international law, specifically referencing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling.