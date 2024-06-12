Marcos affirms Phl's independent foreign policy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that his administration has an independent foreign policy aligned with the constitutional mandate of the nation.

Marcos made the pronouncement during the vin d’honneur (wine of honor) at Malacañang, as Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Reverend Charles Brown warned the nations against a "catastrophe of escalation."

Vin d’honneur is an official reception for government officials and the diplomatic corps, hosted by the President. This event is traditionally held twice yearly: during the Independence Day and New Year’s Day.

Brown, who is, likewise, the dean of the diplomatic corps, said during the toast remarks in the Vin d’honneur that there is a need to respect international law while having a "patient, serious, dialogue" in fostering peace and prosperity.

"In this situation, if we want to make a world of safety and prosperity for our children, the way forward for all of us is the same path that has brought the hope of peace to the people of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and that is the path of dialogue. Patient, serious, dialogue,” Brown said before an audience composed of government officials and members of the diplomatic corps, including Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

“Together with a respect for international law and a respect for genuine diversity, engaging with others, in particular with those with whom we profoundly disagree, is the surest way of avoiding the catastrophe of escalation,” Brown added.

Marcos, in response, emphasized the significance of international engagements aimed at both fortifying existing alliances and forging new partnerships with like-minded states.

"Our foreign policy is grounded in the ongoing promotion of peace and the steadfast pursuit of our national interests," Marcos said, as he affirmed the support for the rule of law and a rules-based international order.

“We continue to chart an independent foreign policy in keeping with our constitutional mandate. We pursue (this) through international engagements that seek to strengthen existing alliances (and) build new partnerships with like-minded states,” Marcos added.

Marcos also promised to widen the country’s engagement with international allies under his administration's “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance.

“We shall endeavor to enhance engagements with bilateral, regional, multilateral partners, especially in areas where cooperation has not yet reached its full potential,” said Marcos.

“With Bagong Pilipinas, it is with confidence that I say that we are engaging the world for our country and for our people,” he added.