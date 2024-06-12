LTFRB eyes sanctions vs ‘body-shaming’ driver

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has referred the case of a jeepney driver and operator who demanded a passenger disembark because of her weight to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for possible sanctions.

“The driver’s case has been forwarded to the LTO for them to determine possible penalties, which could include suspension of his license,” LTFRB chairman Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III said on a radio interview on Wednesday.

To recall, a 29-year-old passenger filed a complaint with the LTFRB on Monday which sparked outrage on social media, as the passenger alleged she overheard the driver’s wife telling him to kick her off the jeepney because she was overweight.

The couple also reportedly blamed her for causing a flat tire.

For the ruckus caused by the alleged “body-shaming” incident, the LTFRB has ordered the driver and operator to appear for a hearing on 14 June 2024 and Guadiz said the couple may be required to attend sensitivity seminars.

“We might require them to undergo seminars in addition to possible sanctions,” Guadiz said. “Perhaps, as part of the reformatory measures, we will require not only the driver but also his wife who humiliated the passenger to attend.”

He added that the LTFRB continues to receive numerous complaints from passengers regarding discrimination, often on provincial buses.

“Discrimination takes various forms. Some passengers are asked to disembark because of their age,” Guadiz said. “I apologize, but that’s just the way some of them are. Others are forced off because of their attire.”

The LTFRB chief also disclosed that the agency has previously suspended an entire bus company’s fleet for 30 days after repeated violations.

Meantime, the jeepney driver and his wife have apologized for their actions. The couple admitted to telling the passenger to leave their vehicle because of her weight.

They claimed the victim was a previous passenger with whom they had an argument and added that they wanted to avoid another confrontation, hence their actions.

The couple confirmed their attendance at the LTFRB hearing scheduled on Friday.