Las Piñas improves city services

The local government of Las Piñas has recently unveiled a new fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles as it showcased its commitment to improved waste management, public health services and environmental sustainability.

During a blessing ceremony, officials announced the allocation of seven compactor trucks, two mini dump trucks, and one man lift truck to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The vehicles aim to significantly enhance the city’s waste collection capabilities, streamline cleanup operations and facilitate efficient clearing of debris, and the man lift truck will specifically address tree trimming needs.

Meantime, the City Health Office received a mobile laboratory, a valuable asset for expanding medical assistance throughout the city.

Las Piñas’ investment in eco-friendly vehicles aligns with a growing trend in Metro Manila, where several cities are prioritizing sustainable practices and improved waste management solutions.