KUMARE's protest on Independence Day

LOOK: Around a hundred protesters from Koalisyon at Ugnayang Manggagawang Kababaihan (KUMARE) converged on Claro M. Recto Avenue and marched with their protest placards to Mendiola denoting, "Women's rights are human rights". Earlier, the Philippine National Police (PNP) assured that it would provide maximum deployment of police officers and Civil Disturbance Management in all places of engagement to ensure peace and order for the Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, 12 June 2024. | via Larry Cruz