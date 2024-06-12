Kings Gambit players dominate National Age Group Qualifiers

DUMAGUETE — The chess prodigies of Kings Gambit Online Chess School showcased their exceptional skills and strategic prowess at the National Age Group Qualifiers, securing top spots and earning their places in the highly anticipated Grand Finals. The competition, held in Dumaguete, saw the best young talents from across the nation vying for the coveted top eight grand final slots in their respective age groups in Standard competions.

Leading the pack was John Kristoff Bautista, who emerged as the champion in the Under-10 category, demonstrating remarkable talent and composure beyond his years. Bibie Cyreine Jean Borce mirrored this success in the Girls Under-12 division, claiming the championship title with her sharp tactical play.

In the Under-18 category, National Master (NM) Keith Adriane Ilar tied for second place, demonstrating his deep strategic insight and resilience. Ralz Jaweh B. Devibar matched this achievement in the Under-12 Boys category, highlighting the depth of talent within Kings Gambit. The Under-16 Boys category was particularly fierce, with NM John Cyrus Borce and Ryu Dimayuga both tying for second place. LordYofiel Young's commendable performance in the Under-14 Boys category secured him the eighth spot, rounding out a triumphant outing for the Kings Gambit team.

King’s Gambit’s NM Michael Jan Iñigo and WNM Antonella Racasa, will likewise play in the grand finals in the Boys and Girls U18 category as seeded players.

King’s Gambit’s Onkine Chess School Owner Coach Richard Villaseran exclaims: “Our players are now gearing up for the Grand Finals with excitement and confidence. Along with their talents and with our guidance on how to hone their skills to the hilt, I believe they will be able to sustain their winning streak and claim first place in their respective categories”.

The wards of Coach Villaseran likewise dominated the rapid and blitz competitions with NM Kieth Ilar, Vincent Ryu Dimayuga, Cyriene Borce topping their age groups in the blitz competitions while Chester Acuyong winning the rapid U16. Borce and Ilar likewise placed 2nd in the rapid while Muellen Ynber Babao placed 3rd in blitz.