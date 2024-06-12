IBP-NUPL condemns Davao prosecutor slay

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Eastern Mindanao and the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) has condemned the killing of prosecutor Eleanor dela Peña in Digos, Davao del Sur and called on authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Likewise, the two lawyers group called for the protection for lawyers, who play a crucial role in the delivery of justice.

According to NUPL, Dela Peña is the fourth lawyer killed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

It has also recorded 43 incidents of attacks on lawyers, including six attempted killings, since July 2022.

The killings, it said have not ended, and warned that the attacks on lawyers have created an “atmosphere of fear and intimidation” among abogados.

“When perpetrators are not held accountable, the threat of violence discourages lawyers from taking on certain professional duties and hinders their ability to carry out their responsibilities effectively,” NUPL said.

“But we refuse to live in fear and demand that our safety and security be ensured, knowing that the independent exercise of our profession is crucial for maintaining the rule of law and upholding justice,” it added.

The NUPL said authorities should swiftly and thoroughly investigate and prosecute those behind the prosecutor’s killing.

The IBP-Eastern Mindanao also paid tribute to Dela Peña, saying that aside from being a dedicated public servant, she was also a staunch advocate of justice and the rule of law.

“Her tragic death is not only a tremendous loss to her family and colleagues but a grievous blow to the integrity of our justice system. Such acts of violence against lawyers and prosecutors are inhumane and constitute a direct assault on public order and the very foundation of our society,” it said.

The IBP group in Mindanao also vowed to pursue justice for Dela Peña and to honor what she fought for.

“We will not be intimidated or silenced by acts of violence. Instead, we will honor her memory by continuing to uphold the principles for which she so valiantly fought,” it said.

The lady prosecutor was gunned down on Monday while driving home.