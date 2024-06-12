Fight poverty, Go prods Pinoys

As the country celebrated the 126th anniversary of its declaration of independence, Senator Christopher “Bong" Go has called on Filipinos to reflect on the enduring significance of Independence Day for every Filipino.

Go underscored the continued relevance of the sacrifices made by our forebears and the ongoing challenges that the nation faces.

Reflecting on the historical sacrifices, Go reminded Filipinos of the profound acts of valor and sacrifice by our ancestors, whose efforts not only secured freedom but also aimed to ensure a prosperous future for all Filipinos.

Go highlighted the modern challenges that continue to test the country’s freedom and dignity, including poverty, unemployment, income inequality, and the right to free speech.

He pointed out the ongoing threats to Philippine sovereignty, such as foreign encroachments on the nation’s territories and waters.

He drew parallels between the heroes of the past and the everyday heroism of Filipinos working to better the nation and called for a rekindling of patriotism and service in our daily lives.

Last Tuesday, Go assisted barangay health workers, nutrition workers and indigents in Imus City, Cavite, and visited the city’s new Super Health Center.

In his speech, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor, underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipinos, particularly those poorest members of society. Among his priorities is to help bring government and its services closer to the people.