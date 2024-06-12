Digital Future is already here; either we sink or we swim

Have you heard of 4IR?

4IR means that we are in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, that the digital and physical worlds are now in fusion and are a game-changer in the convergence of technologies, giving us faster, more efficient and better exchange of data and information in real-time.

Online shopping, e-learning, e-banking, and e-consult in telemedicine are all impacting the way we live in this new industrial revolution. These technologies challenge every individual to re-configure the corporate objectives, government initiatives, and even the organizational setup of public and private companies to step up and speed up the processes in this globally competitive economy.

Even the world’s biggest companies are not any more manufacturers but tech-based firms and internet-related providers such as Meta, Apple, Amazon and Alibaba, among others. These companies are not only selling products, but they are also selling faster, convenient, and more efficient services for better and hassle-free transactions in people’s everyday lives. We are now shifting towards online transactions and online communications from e-commerce to cashless transactions and human-free intervention systems.

In the maritime industry, there is a wave of movement toward this 4IR, meaning that technologies anchor government, public, and private transactions making businesses easier to monitor, and navigate, and allowing people to connect with stakeholders in real time. Whether it is in the form of cybersecurity or accounting, robot-controlled vehicles, tracking, and data analysis, the landscape of business and industry is completely changing towards digitalization.

In fact, in some ASEAN countries, shipping operations, container tracking, and even shipbuilding now use real-time-based information to send and receive data, most especially on cargo transported through vessels and trucks, more efficient ways to break the norm and deliver cost-efficient services in a matter of hours or days.

Take, for example, our neighbor Singapore, one of the best examples of a successful maritime and global logistics hub in Southeast Asia. Why is that? It is because Singapore prioritized digitalization that unlocked the key to its regional cross-border role in trade and consumption, making their ports highly efficient.

In fact, according to the Mordor Intelligence report, Singapore’s maritime sector will experience a compound annual growth rate of 2 percent until 2026. Don’t get me wrong, this country did not start big like it is now. They also faced challenges half a century ago like unemployment, poor infrastructure, and a housing shortage. But this did not stop the country from moving forward and finding new solutions. And now look at Singapore, one of the leading maritime hubs in the world, translating to its economic prosperity. See? There is always the benefit of moving forward and leaning towards digitalization.

Approximately 90 percent of globally traded goods are transported by sea and projections suggest that freight volumes will triple by 2050. Our neighbor, this time Malaysia (“Selamat pagi” to our Malaysian friends), they are also now embracing the digital age through its maritime operations. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Digital Commerce Sdn. Bhd. (DCSB) and the Association of Malaysia Haulers (AMH) Southern Branch was held in a ceremony at the Renaissance Hotel, Johor Bahru, Johor.

Through this initiative, DCSB will collaborate with transport companies in Johor to offer digital solutions to container depot operators and address issues related to Depot Gate Charges (DGC).

DCSB offers the XLOG-Depot Management Solutions (XLOG-DMS) software as one of the Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions expected to streamline DGC payments in Malaysia. It begins with the port industry involved in the logistics network in Johor, including stakeholders such as shipping companies, forwarding agents, consignees, and others.

Digitalization is the key, right? But that is not always the case, as digitalization sweeps a lot of nations off their feet. Of course, as always, there will be some resistance to change. With all the new things being introduced, despite the benefits to the country, some people and groups are still raising their eyebrows about making port operations, container tracking, and monitoring digitally and in real-time.

Well, this affects the maritime sector as we suffer from the downturn and fail to adapt to the new solutions to the traditional century-old issues, challenges, threats, and opportunities.

Unfortunately, the Philippines is one of the countries not riding the wave of digitalization when it comes to the maritime industry revolution. While the container registry, tracking, and monitoring system introduced by the Philippine Ports Authority have been flagged down, other countries are already using the same technology our country could have pioneered.

The future is already here. People going backward should understand that the digital revolution inter-operates with one another, creating economic opportunities and unlocking more potential in the global scene. Regulatory and monitoring systems are now on the rise and industries must consider investing in changing their operations to ensure competitiveness and global compliance.

Philippines, my dear country, why are we going backward instead of moving forward? You know, the Top Gun star and most beloved action star is famous for his line: “You’re either going to sink or you’re going to swim.”

Yes, not only is he a walking good-looking face and body, but he is also a great idealist. So, folks, I don’t want to sink. Neither do you, I guess. I hope we all make it together towards this fast-paced global economy through the aid of digitalization in this 4th industrial revolution because remember we are all in the same boat!