DepEd responds on delay in TEC appointments

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued a statement in response to insinuations of delay in appointments for the Teacher Education Council (TEC) Secretariat.

DepEd said it has always held the highest regard for teacher quality and has consistently made teacher education a top priority.

“As chairperson, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte spearheaded multiple meetings of the TEC which included several discussions on the creation, selection process, and appointment of qualified individuals who will be part of the Council Secretariat,” the DepEd said.

DepEd also explained that aside from the regular Council meetings, technical meetings were also held with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in relation to the organizational structure and staffing pattern OSSP of the TEC Secretariat.

As a result of the foregoing, the proposed organizational structure and staffing pattern OSSP of the TEC Secretariat was submitted to the DBM on 25 March 2024. The subject proposal was then approved by the DBM on 21 May 2024.

DepEd also said that the Office of the Undersecretary for Human Resource and Organizational Development received thethe physical copy of the Notice of Organization, Staffing and Compensation Action on 11 June 2024.

Contrary to the baseless insinuations made by a certain “advocacy group,” DepEd said it understands the importance of these appointments for the TEC’s functionality and the broader goal of enhancing teacher education and training.

“In as much, as we also understand the need to abide by the proper processes in relation to the creation of new plantilla items in government,” it added.

DepEd also assured the education stakeholders that the appointments will be completed in due course and in accordance with existing rules.