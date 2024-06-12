Comelec: Safeguard electoral process

In celebration of the country’s 126th Independence Day, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia on Wednesday urged the public to take part in safeguarding a more inclusive and accessible electoral process ahead of the 2025 polls.

This, Garcia said, would enable the public to elect leaders who truly represent their will.

He also recognized that the active participation of every Filipino voter “strengthens and stabilizes our democracy.”

“Recognizing the vital role each of us plays in our respective capacities can pave the way for a stronger, more united nation. Through our collective efforts in protecting our democratic processes and engaging in nation-building, we ensure that the torch of freedom continues to burn brightly,” Garcia said.

“By honoring our past and building a future filled with opportunity and dignity for every Filipino, we foster prosperity and secure a better tomorrow for prosperity,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Wednesday led Independence Day rites at the historic Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City.

The program started with a flag-raising ceremony followed by the wreath-laying at the Spirit of Pinaglabanan in honor of the Katipuneros who fought for our country.

In his speech, Mayor Zamora said that, on 30 August 1896, Pinaglabanan was attacked by the Katipuneros led by Gat Andres Bonifacio because they believed they would defeat the Spanish forces if they successfully seized the El Deposito — an underground water reservoir — from the Spanish authorities.

“In that battle, they did not win, but this served as a signal for a bigger fight which finally gave the country freedom,” he said.

For his part, Chief Justice Gesmundo thanked the city for inviting him to grace the event.

“We are with you in paying tribute to every Filipino who worked hard, sacrificed, and fought for the freedom we enjoy today. The first big attack by the Katipuneros against the Spanish took place here, a clash that will become the spark of Philippine Revolution and eventually the freedom of our country,” Gesmundo said.