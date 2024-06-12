Coffee break fit for dads

Perfectly moist and delicious, a new coffee cake is sure to become a crowd favorite among Goldilocks cake lovers.

With its five layers, you’ll surely fall in love with every slice. Indeed, it’s one Goldilocks creation you wouldn’t want to miss.

Indulge in the Coffee Layered Crunch, where every layer is a different experience:

The first layer includes a base made of a dense chocolate brownie. This serves as the foundation for this masterpiece as it beautifully holds the rest of its enticing elements. A whipped cream layer is found on top of the brownie, giving it a luscious airiness. Then comes the middle layer which features Goldilocks’ classic mocha chiffon. From this, our tastebuds are treated to a generous serving of coffee mousse. Its rich and creamy consistency give it a delightful indulgence that’s bound to make you want more. To top it all off, a layer of crunch made with sweet and chewy cashew praline. With its toffee-like finish, the cake’s topmost layer is a beautiful contrast in every bite.