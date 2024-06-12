CEB’s Iyog bags Tambuli award

Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific (CEB) chief marketing and customer officer, was named as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Year at the 2024 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards last 4 June.

The Asia-Pacific Tambuli Awards are given out annually to recognize firms that strive for purposeful performance in their marketing and environmental projects.

Individuals who show good leadership and excellence in terms of business profitability and brand purpose promotion through marketing activities are honored with award.

In her acceptance speech, Iyog thanked CEB’s efforts to give Filipinos and other foreign tourists a greater opportunity to fly and live better lives.

“I’ve seen how Cebu Pacific has labored to establish a brand and airline that Filipinos can be proud of — one that makes travel safe, dependable, accessible and affordable. It has not been easy; in fact, it has been challenging; nonetheless, it is worthwhile. It’s the cost of having a long-term, positive impact on the communities we serve,” Iyog said.

Key to success

Since 2003, Iyog has been a key component of CEB’s success, overseeing the marketing and distribution teams for the Philippines’ biggest airline. In 2019, she increased her role to vice president of Marketing and Customer Experience, ensuring that the airline prioritizes the customer.