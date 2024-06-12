CdO hosts coffee competition

CAGAYAN de Oro city — The city government on Wednesday hosted a four-day Philippine Coffee Roasting Competition to promote local coffee production and produce high-quality coffee in the market.

The competition is sponsored by Filipino Coffee Institute which also conducted lectures and seminars on coffee brewing and production.

At least 22 coffee lovers from all over the country participated in the event that showcased their abilities in coffee brewing.

Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy and Filipino Coffee Institute president Ramon Jerry Cabalce have also signed an agreement for the setting up of the International Coffee Research and Development Center in the city.

Aside from the competition, there was also a series of lectures on coffee brewing and production that was conducted.

The regional offices of Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism and Department of Science and Technology are also supporting the competition.