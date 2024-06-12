Cacdac hails OFWs as modern-day heroes

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac expressed his profound appreciation for the bravery, hard work, and resilience of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) as the nation commemorated Independence Day.

Cacdac said the heroism of those who fought for the country’s freedom serve as a reminder of the patriotism within Filipinos’ hearts.

“We celebrate the bravery and sacrifices of our countrymen and countrywomen who fought for our freedom. Their heroic acts and deeds serve as a constant reminder of the patriotism that resides within every one of us,” Cacdac said.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) chief drew parallels between the sacrifices of Filipino heroes and overseas Filipino workers, whom he hailed as “our modern-day heroes.”

He underscored the hurdles they encounter while representing the excellence of the Philippines on the global stage.

“As our modern-day heroes, you brave new cultures, overcome challenges and diligently contribute to the economies of your host countries. Through your hard work and resilience, you uplift your families and showcase Philippine excellence on the global stage,” Cacdac said.

He reiterated the efforts of the DMW in protecting OFW rights as well as providing support and services.

“We strive to ensure your wellbeing, protect your rights, and empower you to reach your full potential as equal partners in national economic development,” he added.

Cacdac reflected on the future wherein every Filipino worker abroad feels safe, empowered, valued, and determined to further contribute to nation-building and pave the way for a more prosperous Philippines.

He said the DMW and OFWs share the same goal — to improve the livelihood and welfare of families.

“Wherever you are in the world, our hearts beat as one, with love for our beloved motherland, the Philippines. Our aspirations are unified — to improve the lives and conditions of our families, which will propel the progress of our communities and nation,” Cacdac said in Filipino.

“Even though you are far away overseas, your sacrifices and efforts serve as the inspiration of our people towards a prosperous, peaceful and free New Philippines.”