Brawner: AFP steadfast in upholding pledges to Phl solidarity

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., vowed the military organization will remain resolute in performing its mandate to protect Filipinos and defend the country’s territory.

Brawner enjoined the country’s commemoration of the 126th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Philippine Independence on Wednesday, 12 June.

“After years of pledged patriotism and love for country, triumphantly conquering the challenges of nation-building with a resilient and courageous heart, I, along with the men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), join the entire nation in commemorating the 126th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Philippine Independence,” he said.

Brawner said the AFP shall remain resolute in upholding its “pledge to public service, loyalty, and solidarity for the country, our people, and the flag.”

He stressed the Philippines, as one sovereign nation, is established by the “steadfast perseverance of our predecessors.”

“Alongside patriotism, Unity is our strength as we remain committed to building *One Strong Philippines* for generations to come,” he said.

“Kaakibat ng pag-papanatili ng kapayapaan, kasama ng sambayanang Pilipino ang AFP tungo sa isang progresibo at makabagong bansa!,” he added.