Bong Go urges graduates to help serve the nation

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his heartfelt congratulations to all Filipino students who have graduated this school year, emphasizing the significance of education in shaping a better future and in using every opportunity given to be of service to the nation.

Just recently, Go was a guest of honor and speaker at the commencement exercises of the University of Cagayan Valley in Tuguegarao City; Immaculate Conception Child Development Center Inc. in Pandi, Bulacan; Southern Luzon Technological College Foundation Inc. in Legazpi City, Albay; as well as in the Saint Amatiel Education System and the Philippine Christian University (PCU) Dasmariñas City, Cavite campus both held in Pasay City.

He was also invited to be a commencement speaker during the commencement exercises of the Dipolog Medical Center (DMC) College Foundation Inc. in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, and St. Robert's International College Senior High School Recognition Ceremony in Iloilo City.

He also continues to support graduates of various Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) courses nationwide.

Senator Go, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, underscored the critical role of education in achieving personal and national development. He reiterated his commitment to pushing for initiatives that bolster the education sector, ensuring that every Filipino receives proper education and equal opportunities to succeed.

The senator has co-authored Republic Act No. 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to enhance the delivery of basic education for underserved and disadvantaged students. This law offers vital support to typically underrepresented groups, including indigenous students, those from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities.

He also highlighted that during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Republic Act No. 10931, known as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, was enacted. This significant law has greatly aided impoverished students by providing free education in local colleges, universities, and state-run technical vocational institutions. Building upon the successes of Republic Act No. 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 which seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage if enacted into law.

Furthermore, Go likewise commended President Marcos Jr. for signing into law RA 11984, also known as the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act." Go also co-authored and co-sponsored the measure in the Senate.

The recently signed law RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which Go co-authored and co-sponsored, is a significant legislative measure aimed at increasing the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers.

Meanwhile, Go proposed Senate Bill No. 1864, the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies bill. He also proposed SBN 1786, which mandates public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish mental health offices on their campuses. Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2200, the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act.

“One of my top priorities is to support the Filipino youth so they can have proper education from an early age. Add to it other fundamentals like discipline and hard work and young Filipinos will have a much better chance for a better future,” he said while citing Dr. Jose Rizal, “Ang Kabataan ay ang pag-asa ng ating bayan.”

The senator also lauded parents and guardians for their unwavering support and sacrifices in ensuring their children receive the education they deserve, saying, “Mga anak, kung alam n’yo lang ang tiniis ng mga magulang n’yo para marating n’yo ang araw na ito, kung ilang beses nilang binalewala ang gutom dahil nakalaan na ang budget ng pamilya para sa tuition ninyo.”

“I have always believed that education empowers individuals and equips them with the necessary tools to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. It is a gift that parents and the government should strive to provide for the advancement of the young and the progress of the nation,” he explained.

Drawing from his own experiences as a parent, Go empathized with their challenges and acknowledged the immense dedication required to nurture and guide their children toward academic success.

Furthermore, Senator Go extended his gratitude to Filipino teachers, recognizing their vital role in shaping the minds of future generations. He also acknowledged that schools serve as a second home for students, where they build friendships, discover their potential, and grow academically and personally. The senator expressed his deep appreciation for the school communities that foster such an environment, enabling students to thrive and succeed.

Senator Go then reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for policies and programs to further strengthen the Philippine education system. He envisions a future where every Filipino child has access to the resources and opportunities necessary to achieve their dreams and contribute to the nation's progress.

“Ako ay narito upang magbahagi ng ilang salita ng inspirasyon, hindi lamang bilang isang senador, kundi bilang isang taong nagmumula rin sa munting pangarap na katulad ninyo,” Go cited in his speeches.

“Ako'y isang simpleng tao lang po na nagmula sa Davao City sa Mindanao na binigyan niyo ng pagkakataon na maging senador ng bayan na ito. Isa lang po ang mapapayo ko sa inyo, sa mga graduates, malay niyo maging isa rin kayong senador ng bansa… isa lang po ang sikreto diyan, mahalin po natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino, hinding hindi po tayo magkakamali,” he shared.

The senator’s message reminded students to continue to dream big, work hard, have faith and serve the people: “Remember, your efforts today will shape a brighter tomorrow for our country.”

As a new academic year approaches, Senator Go's message serves as a reminder of the collective effort needed to support and uplift the education sector, ensuring a brighter future for all Filipino students.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.