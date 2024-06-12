Biazon commemorates father’s death anniversary

Muntinlupa City Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon on Wednesday has commemorated his late father — former Senator Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon — on his first death anniversary.

Biazon passed away on 12 June 2023 at age 88, the same day as the Philippine Independence Day, due to pneumonia. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2022.

“It’s hard to believe that a year has passed. Up to this day, he continues to inspire me and our family,” said Biazon said in a social media post.

“From a working student to a 4-star general and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Papa dedicated more than 34 years of his life to defending our country. He also served as a Senator for three terms and a Congressman for two terms, always showing honor and heroism,” he added.

Biazon was laid to rest on 20 June 2023 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Meantime, the mayor stressed that the love and wisdom of his late father continue to guide him and his family even a year after passing.

“I often think about our conversations, where we talked about life, family, and the country’s future. Those moments were always inspiring and full of wisdom. Missing you a lot, Papa,” Biazon said.