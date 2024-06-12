BI intercepts OFWs with altered visas

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday reported that its operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 have intercepted three overseas Filipino workers for attempting to depart with allegedly tampered visas.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco revealed that the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) flagged the trio while they were processing for a Cebu Pacific Airlines flight bound for Dubai last Monday.

An I-PROBES officer who interviewed the individuals said they claimed to have secured jobs as cleaners in Dubai and presented supporting employment documents, but further inspection revealed inconsistencies with their United Arab Emirates work visas, suggesting possible tampering.

Authorities believe the three victims were unaware of the fraudulent nature of their visas and were likely misled by a single recruitment agency.

“We urge all aspiring OFWs to be vigilant and proactive in verifying the legitimacy of documents provided by recruitment agencies or companies,” Tansingco said.

“Offers of expedited or guaranteed visa processing should be treated with suspicion, as they may be indicative of potential fraud or exploitation,” he added.

The case has been forwarded to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.