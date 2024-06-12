Beermen rain on Newsome’s 40-point parade

San Miguel Beer spoiled Chris Newsome’s career-high 40 points as it claimed a 111-101 win over Meralco in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday.

Fajardo, who claimed his 10th Best Player of the Conference plum, once again led the Beermen with a double-double game of 28 points and 13 rebounds as the best-of-seven championship series is now tied at 2-2.

The Beermen showed poise under pressure as it pulled an 8-3 run in the final one minute and 49 seconds in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said the team’s selflessness was key to the squad’s victory.

‘“We just talked to one another and said if we trust our teammates and share the ball, the offense will come and it showed now,” Gallant said.

CJ Perez scored 22 points for San Miguel while Marcio Lassiter followed suit with 18 points behind an impressive 7-of-10 shooting clip.

Game 5 will be at the Big Dome on Friday at 7:30 p.m.