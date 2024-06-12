Award-winning South Korean actor Yim Siwan gets ‘waxed’

While the stellar magic of Broadway meets the exemplary artistry of Madame Tussauds Singapore with the wax figure this year of multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong welcomes South Korean actor Yim Siwan’s wax figure as the latest icon immortalized.

Yim Siwan’s successful journey to stardom began as a singer in the boy band ZE:A. He then transitioned to acting, gaining recognition and a loyal fan base through his outstanding roster of roles in movies and television series over a career that spans more than 10 years.

The South Korean actor considers his wax replica as one of his career milestones. He played an active role in creating his figure, collaborating with the expert sculpting team of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. “This truly is a dream come true, as I’ve always felt that having my wax figure would be the pinnacle of my career. I am deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity,” Siwan shared during the sitting process.

Wade Chang, the general manager of Hong Kong Cluster, Merlin Entertainments, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to host Yim Siwan’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. His versatile artistry and commitment to pushing boundaries in the entertainment industry are commendable, and we aim to capture his spirit through this installation.”

At the side-by-side launch held in Seoul last 5 June, Yim Siwan posed beside his wax figure, revealing an uncanny and precise resemblance. Siwan’s figure showcases him in prince-like attire guaranteed to melt the hearts of K-drama fans all over the world.

His wax figure features his iconic outfit from the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where the blockbuster disaster film Emergency Declaration premiered in the out-of-competition category. Madame Tussauds made sure to capture Siwan in this pivotal moment of his career, where he garnered several accolades, including “Best Supporting Actor” from the Korean Film Producers Association Awards and the Buil Film Awards.

“We believe that the realistic-looking wax figures of beloved Korean celebrities and international icons not only provide fans with memorable experiences but also inspire tourists from South Korea and beyond to visit Hong Kong,” Kim Yoon-ho, director of Korea, Hong Kong Tourism Board, said.

K-Drama fans can now seize the opportunity to have an interactive encounter with Yim Siwan in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s K-wave Zone, alongside the dazzling lineup of renowned Korean celebrities such as Si-won Choi, Kim Soo-Hyun, TVXQ! and Suzy Bae.