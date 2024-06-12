Albie Casiño ‘excited’ after meeting son

Father’s Day gift comes early for Albie Casiño.

In a video uploaded by the actor on his Instagram account last Tuesday, 11 June, the actor met his son for the first time.

Upon his arrival at the San Francisco International Airport, he was greeted by his non-showbiz girlfriend, Michelina, who was carrying their baby boy.

The baby boy is named Roman Andrew, as stated by Casiño in the video caption.

After seeing his non-showbiz girlfriend and her baby, the actor could not contain his joy, greeting Michelina with kisses before carrying Roman Andrew.

“A great man told me ‘being a dad has no days off and retirement’ — I wouldn’t have it any other way. I finally got to meet my son.”

“Hello, Roman Andrew, the world is yours, little man,” he added.

The actor’s friends in the industry expressed their happiness for Casiño.

“Congratulations!! Not a secret anymore, Ahia!!” Ruffa Gutierrez commented.

“We can finally talk about it publicly HAHAHA,” singer-TV host Darren Espano said.

Espanto uploaded a conversation between him and Casiño in his Instagram story, with the actor informing Darren that his girlfriend’s water broke and that Baby Ahia is arriving soon.

In another post, the Can’t Buy Me Love actor uploaded a photo of him and Roman Andrew sleeping together.

Last May 2023, along with Albie’s 30th birthday, he introduces his girlfriend Michelina to the public.