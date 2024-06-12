2 Samar towns declared stable

BORONGAN CITY — Two towns in Eastern Samar were declared to have attained Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) marking a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.

The towns of Sulat and San Julian were previously cleared of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) influence in 2022 and have since achieved a conflict-manageable status.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, commended the two local government units for their dedication to maintaining a secure environment highlighting the collaboration and efforts of the local government units and their communities in achieving SIPSC.

“With our declaration of Sulat and San Julian as Stable Internal Peace and Security Conditions, we have delivered a strong message that we are united in our quest to end the local communist armed conflict and in maintaining a peaceful and secure environment for the peace-loving people of Sulat and San Julian,” Vestuir said.

A declaration ceremony was held last Tuesday, 11 June, led by Sulat Mayor Javier Zacate and San Julian Mayor Dennis Estaron, who chair the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in their respective municipalities.