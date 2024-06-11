‘We Are Juan’ in the City of Firsts

This June, Araneta City marks the 126th anniversary of our country’s hard-won independence from colonial rule with “We Are Juan” — a series of events that highlight the beauty and diversity of our nation’s culture.

Embrace the unique flavors, visual treats, and captivating music that make our country truly special. Here are some activities in store at the City of Firsts:

Musika ni Juan: Revel in our freedom with the vibrance of Pinoy music

Come to Gateway Mall 2 on 12 June and listen to the beautiful music of SB19’s leader and main rapper Pablo this Independence Day. See him live and be electrified by his stage presence as he performs hit singles like “La Luna,” “Determinado” and “Akala.”

Visitors to Ali Mall on the same day can listen to a marching band breathing new life to a few beloved classics.

Obra ni Juan: Experience the art of Amorsolo in a new way

With his skillful mastery of color and texture, artist Fernando Amorsolo captured the beauty and complexity of rural Philippines in every masterpiece. Until today, see these beautiful pieces of art — with a surprising twist — at Gateway Mall 1. Witness the brilliant and lifelike work of Amorsolo rendered in Lego cubes at the Amorsolo Lego Art Exhibit, conducted in partnership with Pinoy Lego User Group (LUG).

Produkto ni Juan: Enjoy the best Proudly Pinoy product and delicacies

If you’re looking for unique artisanal products and treats, then look no further! Proudly Original Products of Quezon City (POPQC) is in Ali Mall bearing a wide array of trinkets, accessories and food items that are 100 percent Pinoy-made.

Name like Heroes: Join in on the online fun this Araw ng Kalayaan

Are you named after a hero? Or maybe you share the same name with one of our notable forebearers? If so, you can win a prize from the City of Firsts through Araneta City’s fun digital promo. Check out this post on Araneta City’s Facebook page and follow the instructions for a chance to be one of 70 winners of Independence Day surprise from the City of Firsts.

Pagkain ni Juan: Explore the flavors of the Philippines

At Palenque in Gateway Mall 2, discover some of the best in Filipino regional cuisine as you taste the specialties from Tindeli by Chef Tatung, BEL Iloco, The Original Chicken Fandian, Nasi by Bale Dutung and Palm Grill.

Come and visit Araneta City this June and take part in the celebration of our heritage, history and culture.