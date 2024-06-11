Vlogger draws flak for kissing BINI member on TV screen

Tongues wagged when popular vlogger Ser Geybin posted a short TikTok video that captured him kissing girl group member Mikha Lim of BINI on his TV screen.

Bashers called him out for inappropriate behavior. To them, what he did was ungentlemanly, more so that he already has a girlfriend.

“Kala mo cguro porke yumaman ka sa pavavlog mo pede mo na bastusin ung iBang tao ha matuto Kang rumespeto khit marami ka ng pera di mo madadala sa hukay yan (Maybe you think just because you got rich from vlogging you can already disrespect other people. Learn how to respect. Even though you have plenty of money, you can’t bring it to your grave),” one commented.

But there are many who defended the vlogger.

“screen lang nmannyun ....na excite lang sya at naoveracting lang. Subra lang siguro sa paghanga nya hinalikan lang naman sa screen bastos nba yan hai nako (It’s just a screen. He got excited and exaggerated his overwhelming admiration, which could be why he kissed her on the screen. Is that disrespectful)?” another said.

To which another netizen lamented: “Ang OA nyo naman lahat nalang ini issue (You’re all over the top. For you everything is an issue).

Ai-Ai delas Alas bashed for being an ingrate

Not a few were aghast to learn that Ai-Ai delas Alas took a jab at Star Cinema after she learned that someone asked to take down her post about a plan to do a sequel of her box-office movie, Tanging Ina.

The comedienne, out of exasperation perhaps, posted a video on Facebook to rant against Star Cinema.

“Ang dating sakin parang nao-off ako, parang nagtataka ako at parang naloloka ako na bakit may pa-down ang datingan na ganon (For me, I felt off — I was wondering and I was surprised that there is a move to take it down),” she said.

From there, the comedienne assumed that the movie outfit does not want to associate with her anymore.

“Bakit pinagkakitaan niyo naman ako dati sa Star Cinema, ‘di ba (Why, you made money with me at Star Cinema, right)?” she lamented.

The comedienne shared that her concert producer broached the idea of doing a film for her. This made her think of doing a sequel of Tanging Ina.

Netizens felt the comedienne was an ingrate for lashing out Star Cinema, which was instrumental in giving her so many blessings.

“So parang ang Star Cinema pa may utang sayo, tanggapin nalang kasi na hindi sa buong panahon hawak natin ang showbiz, darating tlga ang araw ng kalumaan at may kelangan narin palitan (So you make it seem like Star Cinema owes you? Just accept that it is not forever that we hold showbiz. The day will come when you are passe and they need a change),” one guy said.

“Sa Star Cinema ka nga nakilala at yumaman; dahil sa Star Cinema naging maayos buhay mo at ng pamilya mo (It is through Star Cinema that you became famous and rich; it’s because of Star Cinema that your life become better and your family’s as well),” said another fan.

One said that the comedienne should be grateful and respect the hands that fed her.

Ogie Alcasid defends Vice Ganda

Ogie Alcasid came to the defense of his It’s Showtime co-host Vice Ganda who received negative comments when he called out a contestant in the “EXpecially For You” segment.

Alcasid took to X to defend his beleaguered colleague.

“This is long overdue. There is a friend I know who comes to work only with the sole intention of making people happy. This person takes it all — for the team, for the show, and for the madlang pipol. This is why I stand for this friend of mine, imperfect as she is. Love you, meme,” he tweeted.

The issue reached fever pitch when Vice Ganda refused to apologize to the contestant after posting a message on X that she would apologize to him.