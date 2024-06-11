Uproar over Baguio’s P250 traffic congestion fee

BAGUIO CITY — After countless negative and positive reactions from people who heard or read of the imposition of a P250 fee supposed to address the traffic congestion, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong clarified that the matter is only a proposal and there was no final agreement yet.

The imposition of a P250 congestion fee on private cars that is one of the proposals under the proposed Smart Urban Mobility Project being studied to ease traffic at the Central Business District (CBD) was posted on the social media and published in other platforms.

The post gained uproar from the people of Baguio especially those who are active in Facebook and even people from other parts of the country gave their reactions.

The proposal was included in a presentation during a recent consultation that was purposely to get suggestions and comments on the plan to develop Baguio City’s transportation system and services using advanced technologies.

It was an unsolicited proposal submitted by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) to the city government here under the Public Private Partnership scheme where the private sector will invest their funds for the realization of projects with shared economic benefit to the local government unit.

The imposition of a congestion fee said to be similar to Singapore, London, Stockholm, Miland and New York, among other countries, will significantly reduce traffic at the CBD, reduce carbon emission, reduce energy consumption, promote disciplined drivers and motorists, and revenue for the local economy according to the MPTC.

In the proposal, public transportation, particularly jeepneys will be exempted from paying the congestion fee as well as vehicles driven by senior citizens and persons with disability, uniformed personnel on active duty, and emergency response vehicles.

Taxis will have a discounted congestion fee rate as well as government vehicles with approved travel order; while vehicles by Baguio residents will be qualified for rebates as proposed.

The MPTC proposes a “holistic approach to solving not only traffic but improving overall mobility” specifically the integration of city services to mobility applications; mobility fee or congestion fee charging; transport service platform; smart traffic command center; smart parking facilities; and, traffic enforcement.