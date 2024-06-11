Turtle Day in Tawi-Tawi

TURTLE ISLANDS, Tawi-Tawi — Government officials graced the celebration of “Adlaw Sin Payukan,” (Turtle Day), a yearly festival celebrated by the local government here that aims to implant awareness of the importance of protecting sea turtles, a sea creature now considered as endangered reptile worldwide.

Turtle Islands Mayor Mohammad Faizal H. Jamalul said yesterday a simple parade joined by police, military, and stakeholders marked the opening of the 5th year Adlaw Sin Payukan festival on Tuesday.

The festival carries the theme “Better Future for Marine Turtles,” which has drawn national, regional and provincial government officials to visit the town to observe how turtles of various species live along the seashore on this town.

Jamalul said about 10,000 people coming from Manila, Cotabato City, Maguindanao, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu visited the town and Baguan Island, the turtle sanctuary in this town on Tuesday.

The festival was kicked off with the release of 500 hatchlings or baby green sea turtles into the sea at Taganak Island by Presidential Management Staff Undersecretary Mark Roa Gimenes.

He was assisted by Tawi-Tawi Gov. Ysmael “Mang” Sali, Naval Forces Western Mindanao Commander Commodore Francisco G. Tagamolia Jr. Mayor Jamalul and other stakeholders.

Hatchlings (baby turtles) because they hatch from eggs laid on land and then make their way to the water. It is sad to note that turtles do not care for their young like some other animals do, Jamalul explained.