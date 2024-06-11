Traffickers offering minors for sex indicted

Criminal charges were filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ) Task Force on Women and Children Against Trafficking in Persons (TFWCATIP) before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Biñan City, Laguna against two females offering minor girls for sexual services for a fee.

The filing of charges was made after the DoJ resolved the complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) against respondents Maria Jorgia Gadiano and Princess Anne Custodio for qualified trafficking or violation of Republic Act 9208 as expanded by RA 10364, in relation to RA 10175.

On April 2024, a confidential informant tipped non-government organization “The Exodus Road” about a possible case of human trafficking committed by Gadiano through social media.

A month later, an Exodus employee met with Gadiano and Custodio to confirm the former’s modus operandi and upon validation, reported the same to NBI-HTRAD who promptly developed a strategy to catch Gadiano in the act.

An entrapment operation was set a few days after, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at a resort in Biñan, Laguna.

Gadiano and Custodio, together with seven girls, arrived at the supposed “stag party” cooked up by the operatives, where the poseur team struck up a conversation with the two to ascertain the veracity of Exodus’ allegations.

The girls were confirmed available for sexual service for a fee of P4,500 each, with them earning P2,000 after deducting the commissions of Gadiano, Custodio, and a minor whom Custodio instructed to bring additional girls.

As the team witnessed the actual commission of the crime, Gadiano and Custodio were immediately placed under warrantless arrest, and the rescued victims taken to the NBI main office for processing.

The information stated the crime was attended by the qualifying circumstance of minority, the victim being 15 years old, having been born on 12 October 2008 at the time of the commission of the crime was contrary to law.