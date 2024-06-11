Top college coach declines Lakers job

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Dan Hurley has rejected a six-year offer reportedly worth a total of $70 million from the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Los Angeles Lakers and is remaining men’s basketball coach at the University of Connecticut, a statement said Monday.

The Lakers would have made the 51-year-old American, who guided the Huskies to US college crowns in 2023 and 2024, among the half dozen best-paid coaches in the NBA.

But Hurley turned down the deal after meeting on Friday with the Lakers.

In a statement released by the University of Connecticut on Monday, Hurley said he would remain in college basketball.

The Lakers had a coaching vacancy after firing Darvin Ham last month.

“I am humbled by this entire experience,” Hurley said.

“At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut.”

“We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships.”

Hurley is 141-58 over six seasons with Connecticut and has an overall college head-coaching record of 292-163. He signed a six-year, $32.1 million deal with the Huskies last year.

Ham went 90-74 over two seasons in which the Lakers reached the playoffs. But after battling into the Western Conference finals last year before losing to eventual NBA champion Denver, the Lakers were ousted in the first round this time by Denver.

There was some success for the Lakers this past season as they won the first edition of the NBA In-Season Tournament, now called the NBA Cup.

The Lakers last won the NBA Finals in 2020 and hope to rebuild with Anthony Davis and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, who turns 40 in December.