TERNO COOL

It was a lovely evening to be out to celebrate the many facets of Filipino culture and dress at TernoCon: Kasarinlan, Kultura, Kasuotan. Everyone took “Kaswal na Filipiniana” to heart, clad in their unique take on casual Filipiniana — from Terno tops in a rainbow of colors and fabrics to modern versions of the classic barong — to the Museo del Galeón at the SM Mall of Asia. A massive Philippine flag hung from the ceiling, overlooking the square-shaped runway in the center of the room. Overflowing Pinoy pride was felt so abundantly in the space, amplified further once the orchestra began to play and the first model stepped on the stage.

This year’s TernoCon was a study in contrasts in the interpretation of Filipiniana and the Terno. On one end, it was whimsical and playful then traversing to the side of emotional and nostalgic. The three featured designers, with their varying styles, let their ideas take flight while still paying high respect to the motherland. The heart of TernoCon’s advocacy hit home, literally, as each designer hailed from either Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

TernoCon headed straight down South by opening the show with avant-garde designer Jaggy Glarino. Drawing upon his roots in Mindanao, he called plot twist on traditional terno silhouettes in his collection called Lemlunay. His pieces were rich and luxurious, using an interplay of colors, beadwork and textures. Standouts were the terno dresses, in a beautiful beige hue, which were a mix of different fabrics and materials. Glarino’s liberal use of gilded gold and appliquès on a number of pieces hit all the right notes for a glamorous evening out.

Jojie Lloren’s 12-piece collection, A Lullaby for My Mother, spoke of emotion and nostalgia as he paid tribute to his mother and to his homeland. Staying true to his aesthetic of minimalist design and masterful tailoring, each piece was deeply personal. The somber tones of grey, white and gold were balanced out by the intricate details. He draped the fabric into flattering shapes, but added layers to give it contrast and character. It felt as though no fold, tuck, or button was not intentionally-placed on every piece. Lloren’s gowns from this collection is the dream addition to every elegant woman’s Filipiniana wardrobe.