Vivienne Angeles

LATEST

Tarlac, Narra Technology sign agreement to develop technology park

LOOK: Executives from the Provincial Government of Tarlac and Narra Technology Park Development Inc. signed today, 11 June 2024, an agreement marking the commencement of Narra Technology Park development, a 47-hectare facility that will house a 300-megawatt hyper-scale data center. The contract signing was led by Tarlac Governor Susan Yap and ENDEC Development Corporation managing director William M. Johnson at Solaire Resort North in Quezon City. | via Vivienne Angeles