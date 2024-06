LATEST

Sprucing up the museum

LOOK: The caretaker of the Tandang Sora Women's Museum in Tandang Sora, Quezon City, on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, arranges a painting donated by a UP student as the museum prepares for the 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration tomorrow, 12 June. Melchora Aquino, commonly known as 'Tandang Sora,' played a pivotal role during the Philippine Revolution against colonial Spaniards, providing food and medical aid to Katipuneros. | via Analy Labor