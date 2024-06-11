Smart, TNT win Asia-Pacific Stevie® awards for innovative and creative campaigns

Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) and its value brand TNT have bagged four prestigious awards for their innovative and creative initiatives at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards®.

Open to all organizations in the 29 markets of the region, the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards has been recognizing international businesses for their innovation in various categories since its launch in 2002.

TNT bagged a Gold Award for Innovation in Cause-related Videos for its viral SIM Registration campaign, which scored millions of online engagements because of its creative and humorous videos meant to encourage the public to register their SIM.

TNT also snagged a Gold Award for Innovation in Content Marketing/ Branded Editorial for its groundbreaking TNT Petmaloop Challenge, which set the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Travel Livestream. Under the campaign, the brand gathered local content creators to feature highlights of their hometowns that give them ‘saya’ or joy using the widely popular video-sharing app TikTok.

On the other hand, the value brand earned a Silver Award for Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing for its FREE TikTok For All campaign, which enabled subscribers to enjoy free access to the widely popular video-sharing app when they register to select TNT promos.

Smart also took home a Bronze Award for Innovative Achievement for the launch of the Smart Prepaid eSIM, the first prepaid eSIM in the Philippines, which brings the future of mobile communications to the fingertips of more Filipinos.

Most-awarded Philippine telco

Smart and TNT’s awards add to the eight other Stevie Awards of its parent company PLDT, making the PLDT Group the most-awarded Philippine telco this year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide. More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements were considered by the judges this year.

“We thank the Asia-Pacific Stevies® for recognizing our programs and initiatives that provide inclusive and lasting value to Filipinos. We celebrate these wins with the communities that we serve, and with our teams who tirelessly make them happen,” said Cathy Yap-Yang, First Vice President and Head of Group Corporate Communications for PLDT and Smart.

“These prestigious awards further inspire us in our commitment to provide the best possible mobile experience for Filipinos through meaningful innovations and groundbreaking services powered by our superior mobile network,” said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards® is the latest in a string of awards earned by Smart and TNT from local and international award-giving bodies, including the TikTok Ad Awards Philippines, 16th Kidlat Awards, AdFest 2024, Boomerang 2023 Awards, Korea’s MAD Stars 2023, CLIO Sports, and BestAds, among others.