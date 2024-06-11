Smart partners with Home Credit to offer affordable financing options to Filipinos

PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has partnered with Home Credit Philippines, the country’s leading consumer finance company, to make the latest devices more accessible to Filipinos through affordable financing options.

Under the strategic partnership, Home Credit agents will be present at select Smart Stores nationwide to offer fast, hassle-free, and secure product loans, which customers can repay through easy monthly installments.

“Our partnership with Home Credit is a huge step towards our thrust to bring the latest mobile innovations to the fingertips of Filipinos. Through this collaboration, we’re making it a lot easier for customers to upgrade to the latest Smart-powered device and enjoy the many game-changing benefits of our superior network,” said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“Smart now has more channels and touchpoints reachable for our customers. Aside from our current postpaid plan offerings in the Smart Store, we are making it easier for Filipinos to access authentic and affordable prepaid devices with the most flexible payment terms, made possible by one of the most trusted financing and credit partners in the country. Come and visit the Smart Store and discover unlimited possibilities,” said John Y. Palanca, Head for Sales and Development at PLDT and Smart.

“We are thrilled to partner with Smart, which enables us to expand our footprint and cater to more Filipinos who need convenient access to our innovative financial solutions,” said Zdenek Jankovsky, Treasury and Funding Director of Home Credit Philippines.

Get a smartphone for as low as P899 per month

Widely known for its customer-friendly financial solutions, Home Credit provides a wide range of credit products with minimal to no downpayment available for qualified customers and a quick approval process.

With a Home Credit installment, customers can easily upgrade to an iPhone 11 (64GB) for only Php971 per month for 18 months, with a one-time downpayment of Php6,816. Customers can also get the latest iPhone 15 (128GB) for only Php1,807 per month for 18 months, with a one-time downpayment of Php23,253.

On the other hand, mobile users planning to get a 5G Android device may conveniently upgrade to a Samsung A15 5G for only Php462 per month for 18 months, with a one-time downpayment of 30% or Php3,267.

Other iPhone models and Android handsets are also available at Smart Stores, and each device is bundled with a FREE Smart Prepaid eSIM and Magic Data 99, which comes with 2 GB of non-expiring data.

Straightforward loan application and approval

Customers interested in availing themselves of Home Credit’s financing options can visit any participating Smart Store.

The process is simple: Customers may choose their device and then discuss the available financing options with a Home Credit representative. Customers shall then submit only one valid ID for the quick approval process. Upon securing Home Credit’s approval, customers can walk away with their new device, enjoying flexible payment terms.

This partnership covers a wide range of devices, ensuring there is something for everyone – from professionals needing the latest flagship devices for greater productivity at work, students requiring a reliable gadget for online classes and group activities, to tech enthusiasts eager to try out the newest powerhouse smartphone in the market.

Smart empowers Filipinos with the Best 5G Coverage Experience in the country, as recognized by leading third-party network analytics firm Opensignal.

To know more about available devices and financing options, visit the nearest Smart Store or check out Smart’s official social media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.