Rizal shocks San Juan in 3OT

Rizal Xentromall shocked San Juan, 104-100, in triple overtime late Monday to serve notice that it can’t be taken lightly in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Rizal Golden Coolers banked on the trio of Alwyn Alday, Kraniel Villoria and homegrown Jerie Pingoy to post their eighth victory in 12 starts while stopping the Knights’ winning streak at nine in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

With Pingoy and Villoria drilling in a triple each and Alday adding a layup, Rizal surged ahead, 101-96, in the third extra period from which San Juan couldn’t recover.

Playing for 46 minutes and 35 seconds, Alday wound up with 27 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals, while Villoria finished with 24 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 41 minute, 28-second stint.

It was Pingoy who was chosen best player, however, as he poured all his 12 points in the extra periods, to go with six assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Other Golden Coolers who delivered were Keith Agovida with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Marco Balagtas with 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, and John Apacible with eight points and 15 rebounds.

Rizal also caused ripples when it stunned reigning champion Pampanga, 78-71, on 9 April.

San Juan was ahead, 69-61, with five minutes to go in regulation, but went silent the rest of the way and allowed Rizal to equalize with a closing eight-point run by Alday, Apacible and Villoria.

The Knights got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Dexter Maiquez, who, however, missed his first free throw with 8.4 seconds left in the third overtime and was forced to intentionally miss the second as Rizal was ahead, 102-100, by then. Alday pegged the final tally with two charities in the final 6.4 seconds.

San Juan drew 19 points from Orlan Wamar, who forced the second extension, 93-93, with a triple in the last 6.8 seconds.

Veteran Reynel Hugnatan, who also canned a triple with 12.7 seconds left to knot the count at 80 after the first overtime, finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Knights.

Earlier, Andrei Armenion drilled in a corner jumper with 0.6 seconds left to lift the Valenzuela Classics past the Pasay Voyagers, 86-85.

Completing its comeback from a 59-69 deficit after the third quarter, Valenzuela raised its record to 7-6 behind Filipino-American CJ Payawal, who finished with 20 points, including four triples, three rebounds and two assists, while Darell Manliguez posted 15 points, 14 assists and four rebounds to earn Best Player honors.

Christian de Chavez also delivered for Valenzuela with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Voyagers, who dropped to 7-5, drew 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds from Laurenz Victoria, 16 points and 12 rebounds from Warren Bonifacio, 15 points and four assists from Alejandro Inigo and 14 points plus six rebounds from AJ Coronel.

The Marikina Shoemasters banked on Joe Gomez de Liaño and Eric Joseph Pili to thwart the Bulacan Kuyas, 95-91, in the opener.