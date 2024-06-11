Remulla condemns Davao prosecutor’s slay

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla strongly condemned the senseless killing of Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Eleanor P. dela Peña of the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor, Davao Occidental.

Remulla said the DoJ family is completely devastated over the tragic death of a fellow vanguard of justice who was recently shotdead in Digos City.

He said that there should be no place in society for such barbaric acts, totally abhorrent and sinister transgressing the most fundamental aspect of humanity and life.

On behalf of the department and its offices particularly the National Prosecution Service, our deepest sympathies to the family of Prosecutor Dela Peña.

“In the name of our beloved colleague in justice, we vow that justice will be delivered. I directed the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct parallel investigation into this merciless killing and to take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of those committed to upholding the rule of law and advancing justice in our land,” Remulla said.

Dela Peña was killed while driving her pick-up truck in Digos City, Davao del Sur on Monday, 10 June.

Reports showed the incident took place in Chapter 8, Tinda Aplaya, Digos City at 5 p.m. Monday.

The car windshield was hit with bullets believed to be from a .45 caliber pistol.

Eyewitness accounts stated the suspect, who was riding a scooter-type motorcycle, committed the crime alone.

Police subsequently arrested a suspect, Dela Peña’s half-brother, during pursuit operations, after initial investigation suggested that the gun attack was due to a land dispute.

Digos chief of police Lieutenant Colonel Florante Retes identified the suspect as 56-year-old Arnel dela Peña of Purok 3, Talas, Sulop, Davao del Sur.

The suspect was wearing a black helmet, blue jacket and pants while riding a motorcycle, matching the gunman’s description given by witnesses and seen in CCTV footage and he also allegedly had ammunition with him.