Pulong cited Davao City’s top performer

DAVAO CITY — First Congressional District Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte was rated the top performer in Davao City and third in the Davao Region based on a survey conducted by the RP-Mission Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD).

Duterte achieved an 87.3 percent job satisfaction rating, leading over Davao City’s second district representative, Isidro T. Ungab, who scored 83.6 percent, and the third district representative, Vincent J. Garcia, who received 70.2 percent.

Duterte, who welcomed the survey results, ranked third as a top-performing representative in the Davao Region with 87.3 percent. He also thanked the public for their endless support of him and the Duterte family.

In the Davao Region, Maricar Zamora of the Davao de Oro province emerges as the top-performing representative, garnering an 89.8 percent approval rating from her constituents, followed by Claude Bautista of the Davao Occidental province with 88.5 percent.

Last year, Rep. Duterte was cited as Honorary Congressman of the Year in the Nation Builders and Mosliv Awards ceremony for crafting several legislative measures that significantly contributed to the country’s sustainable development.

The same year, he also conferred the Leadership Achiever as Public Servant citation in the Elite Business and Leadership Awards, which honors and acknowledges the distinctive, dedicated, and genuine leadership of accomplished leaders globally.

According to the RPMD, the ratings in the survey highlight their significant effectiveness and achievements in district representation, legislative endeavors, and constituent services, pivotal metrics of the recent evaluation.

Dr. Paul Martinez, executive director of the RPMD and Global Affairs Analyst, said the ratings are pivotal indicators of voter satisfaction or dissatisfaction, thus carrying significant implications for representatives considering reelection or aspiring for higher office.