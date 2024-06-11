PSC rallies behind Paris-bound athletes

The Philippine Sports Commission is looking to raise around P2 million to P2.5 million in funds for athletes bound to both the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games through a special golf tournament set this weekend at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club.

Sports commissioner Fritz Gaston said organizers of the PSC Invitational Golf Cup Tournament are confident of reaching the target which would benefit the campaign of the Philippine team to the coming Summer Games so far composed of 15 athletes and four Paralympians.

“The cash that we will raise is between P2 million to P2.5 million. I’m not sure about the exact amount until it comes out,” said Gaston in Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

‘What usually happens is that Olympians were only be given incentives when they win.’

The former Philippine Basketball Association player turned sports official stressed the fund raiser covers all bets going to Paris, including the differently-abled athletes.

The Paris Games are slated from 26 July to 11 August while the Paralympic Games will be from 28 August to 8 September.

“Precisely, that’s our target. When we talk about Olympians, the Para athletes should also be included,” said Gaston in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, ArenaPlus.

“What usually happens is that Olympians were only be given incentives when they win. But chairman said we should change it and fund them as they prepare for the Olympics. At least they will have something extra — extra food, extra allowance.”

So far Filipino athletes who qualified to Paris include pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, and Hergie Bacyadan, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung-Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo, weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ann Ando, and Vanessa Sarno, rower Joanie Delgaco and fencer Sam Catantan.

Paralympians who made it include swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, taekwondo jin Allain Keanue Ganapin, and archer Agustina Bantiloc.

Gaston said those who will make it to Team Philippines at the last minute would also have their own share.

Around 120-140 players are expected to participate in the one-day tournament composed of national athletes, PSC and Philippine Olympic Committee officials, celebrities, sponsors, sports media, and paying participants.