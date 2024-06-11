Plans for 2024 Miss Tourism Heritage Phl revealed

The reigning queens of Miss Tourism Heritage (MTH) Philippines 2023 Pageant launched Miss Tourism Heritage Philippines 2024 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

For 2024, the grand coronation show is planned in the month of September in one of the heritage-rich cities in the north.

The pageant’s unique advocacy is the preservation of the country’s heritage, man-made and natural, and push for sustainable and responsible tourism.

The organizers announced that the inaugural Miss Tourism Heritage International will be held in Manila this coming October.

Organized by director Sander Andan, MTH Philippines is presently headed by Helario Caminero, Ph. D. (CEO) and Efren Lavinia, Ph. D. (chairman).

Aside from the very supportive and generous sponsors, gracing the event were the reigning queens — Shara Maxine Barbers from Palawan (Miss Tourism Philippines 2023), Mariam Claire Q. Timtim from Zamboanga del Norte (Miss Tourism Heritage Mindanao), Maria Ezra Borbon from Tiburan, Cebu (Miss Tourism Heritage Cebu), Gila Marie Jardinico from Puerto Princesa City (Miss Tourism Heritage Luzon), and, Estephanie Gaebrielle Landignan from Manila (Miss Tourism Heritage NCR).