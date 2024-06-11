‘Perlas ng Silangan’ puts premium on grassroots development

A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the wraps on 24 July at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The local government unit-based league will focus on the youth not only in basketball but in developing the life skills of all participants in categories like 11U, 13U, 15U, 17U, 19U and 21U

League founder Christian Ensomo said they will be the one who will reach out to the youth to make sure that everybody will get involved.

“This is a new developmental league that will cover at least seven regions,” he said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“The only difference is that we will be the one who will reach out to them. We will create a platform and reach out to everyone.”

Ensomo said those who have confirmed in fielding teams in the different brackets are Bulacan, Caloocan, Quezon City, Manila, Parañaque and Taytay in Rizal.

From the National Capital Region leg, which will be held at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City and San Andres Gym in Manila, the league plans to reach the Cordillera Region then Bicol, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

“The top teams will head to the Nationals by the end of the year. At stake are the bragging rights as the best in your region and the first-ever national champion for Perlas ng Silangan,” Ensomo added.

“This is purely and strictly developmental. This is meant for players who have yet to play in other commercial leagues,” added Ensomo, who was joined at the head table by co-founder Nato Agbayani and consultant Rudy Aquino.

“Our advocacy is youth development, the life skills of the young players,” said Agbayani, who also announced that former Philippine Basketball Association star Rodney Santos will serve as league commissioner.