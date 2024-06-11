PCSO mulls charges vs ‘smearers’

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is considering legal action against those behind a smear campaign targeting the agency and its officials, according to PCSO general manager Mel Robles.

In a statement, Robles called “dubious and highly questionable” a graft and plunder complaint filed with the Ombudsman by a group called Filipinos for Peace, Justice and Progress Movement (FPJPM).

The complaint accused unnamed PCSO officials of wrongdoing in connection with the agency’s e-lotto agreement with a private company and it reportedly points to an original proposal from Pacific Online Systems Corporation that included no commission fees for the government.

Robles countered that the technical rules for the agency’s betting platforms, including e-lotto, have been approved by the Office of the President, adding that the PCSO is authorized to conduct e-lotto under a 2021 directive from the Office of the President, which grants PCSO the authority to evaluate and approve technical guidelines for its betting platforms.

“The Office of the President guidance, being an act of the executive, remains valid until amended, revoked, or replaced by its issuing authority,” Robles said.

He added that PCSO’s legal counsel, the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC), has reviewed and approved the agency’s Memorandum of Agreement with Pacific Online System Corporation.

The OGCC clarified its position that policy considerations allow for the payment of commissions in the form of reasonable costs, capped by the PCSO Board of Directors.

Robles said the e-lotto platform is a business decision by the board to expand the market for PCSO games through online and digital betting. He said a similar board decision to increase minimum guaranteed amounts for lotto jackpots has resulted in P879 million in net sales revenue.