Pampanga’s top cop relieved

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday confirmed the relief of the provincial police chief of Pampanga following the 4 June raid on a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac town.

“The provincial director of the PPO (Pampanga Police Office) was administratively relieved to give way to the ongoing investigation,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a phone interview.

Fajardo said the relief order against PPO chief Col. Levi Hope Basilio was issued on Monday.

“If you remember, the police chief of Porac-MPS (Municipal Police Station) was previously relieved to determine if there were lapses on his part, to determine how an establishment that had no license to operate had continued its illegal operations,” she said.

“We will investigate the illegal operations of this so-called, by far, the biggest scam farm in the province of Pampanga,” she added.

Fajardo said the corresponding administrative cases will be filed against those who would be found responsible.