Marcos warns of external threats

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the need for the Philippines to be prepared for any eventuality amid the escalating external threats arising from the heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Marcos addressed the troops at a military camp in Isabela province on Monday, the details of which were released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

In his speech, Marcos said the country’s proximity to Taiwan had drawn it into China’s area of interest. The Philippines’ northern region faces Taiwan, a democratically governed island that Beijing considers its territory.

“The external threat now has become more pronounced, has become more worrisome, and that is why we have to prepare,” the President said.

“So that is the mission that you have before you. Now you have two missions, whereas before it was only internal security,” Marcos told the troops.

The Chief Executive spoke two days before the nation celebrates its 126th Independence Day today, 12 June.

The Philippines is located close to two potential regional flashpoints: Taiwan and the South China Sea (SCS).

Manila and Beijing have had tense encounters in the disputed waters of the SCS, with recent incidents including an alleged attempt by China to seize supplies and block a medical evacuation from a Philippine military outpost.

While the Philippines is not claiming any territory, Marcos said his administration must shift its mindset and fully commit to defending the nation’s territory.

Furthermore, it is imperative for the national government to actively pursue diverse strategies, including sustained diplomatic endeavors, to uphold regional peace, he said.

The President said the Philippines was not attempting to alter sovereign boundaries, including in its exclusive economic zone. He emphasized the country was dedicated to self-defense while engaging in diplomacy.

The Philippine government had designated Cagayan as an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement site in collaboration with the United States, its closest military ally, in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape and emerging threats.

Marcos also highlighted the ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which is focused on acquiring equipment, training personnel, and developing facilities to transform it into a highly capable force.